Coun Paul Maiden died in hospital on Sunday, February 20 after battling ill health for some time.

He worked as a music promoter and had been an independent councillor representing the Hindley Green ward since 2018.

A service of remembrance will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday, April 24 at St John’s Church, on Atherton Road in Hindley Green.

Coun Maiden was brought up in Goose Green, attended St Jude’s Catholic Primary School and was an altar boy at the church.

He moved to Scholes in his 20s and was a union shop steward for a time.

He was a musician and avid rock music fan, with the nickname Mad Dog, and he contributed to the local music scene by promoting new, up-and-coming talent.

After being elected to represent Hindley Green on Wigan Council, he was an outspoken supporter of residents in the area and across the borough, including the market traders in Wigan.

Coun Maiden was admitted to hospital in September but continued his councillor duties from his bed at Salford Royal Hospital.

He is survived by a large circle of family and friends, including his mother Helen, who he returned to live with some time ago as his health deteriorated.

Tributes were paid after Coun Maiden’s death from across the political spectrum and flags at town halls were flown at half-mast.