Employment in Wigan is on the rise as businesses take on workers for their pre-Christmas rushes.

Latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show there has been a decrease in Wigan’s claimant count to 8,190 this month.

But compared with the same period last year there has been a six per cent increase in claimants aged 18 to 24, and a 10 per cent rise in those aged 50 plus.

Partnership Manager DWP Wigan Elaine Croden said: "Christmas is fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies.

"Jobseekers can receive lots of help to apply for jobs from their work coaches at their local jobcentre.

"This is an ideal opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can support going forward in to a permanent role.

"We’re working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation.

"Our Employment Advisers are working closely with Smiths Toys to conduct their Christmas recruitment.

“Our Employment Advisers have been working hard to complete a Direct Recruitment exercise offering 21 of our customers the opportunity to be employed in new Administrative Officer roles within DWP to support the State Pension Claim Line based at Griffin House, Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

“A bespoke training package is currently being delivered Manoeuvring Midlife both Leigh and Wigan Jobcentre’s we have had some very positive feedback from both customers and the provider.

"The course was aimed at 50-plus men who were further from the labour market and through a mix of group sessions and one to ones, it discussed, financial issues, mental health, personal health and hygiene, employability skills, local labour market and much more.

“Bespoke training has been delivered to support customers with ADHD and social anxiety and following the success and positive outcomes further courses are been procured by our Disability Employment Adviser.”

Earliery this month what the DWP says was a “very successful” Jobs and Skills Event took place at Leigh Jobcentre when 110 people attended, speaking to employers and providers.

Kids Planet Day Nursery booked seven follow-up interviews; Imagine Act & Succeed (Residential Care) received 15 applications; Hella Security took 12 applications; Empower Learning (Teaching Assistant) six interviews being arranged; Helping Hand Home Care (drivers only) arranged two follow-up interviews and one person was offered a job on spot and accepted.

And at the same event representatives of several Wigan Council departments gave advice to 50 people. One offered IT volunteering role one day a week with potential for this to be job offer.

Adult learning services enrolled eight onto various courses – from ESOL to tattoo artistry roots to wellbeing – who signed two people for their next free 10-week course on improving mental/physical wellbeing. Green Dr spoke to 14 people and arranged two home visits for further energy support/advice.