The retailer has shut down its standalone branch on Robin Park Retail Park

However, if shoppers have bought items for collection, they can still be collected from the store.

A sign outside reads: “We are still here for you if you have pre-paid online, and you are wanting to collect from within your seven day window, you can still collect them from this store."

In late 2020, it was announced that the 420 standalone UK Argos stores would close by March 2024, although owner Sainsbury's said it would open 150 Argos outlets within its supermarkets.

An Argos spokesperson said, “Our Robin Park Retail Park Argos store has now closed and colleagues were offered opportunities to redeploy to alternative roles within Sainsbury’s.

"Customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby stores, including Argos within our Wigan Superstore.”

The note placed outside the store