Leading Labels and Blue Inc are getting ready to open their new store in the mall, occupying the former Next two-floor unit

The news is a shot in the arm for the town centre which has lost many famous high street names in recent years.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We are delighted to be welcoming both Leading Labels and Blue Inc to Grand Arcade, it’s a great addition to our existing retail offering with a wide selection of clothes and accessories for both men and women of all ages.

The Leading Labels logo

"We are confident it will be very popular among our shoppers.”

Leading Labels is described as one of the largest multi -brand fashion retailers, offering a range of men’s and women’s fashion and will be located on the ground floor of their new store.

Shoppers will find Blue Inc on the first floor stocking a range of no nonsense menswear, including jeans, hoodies, joggers, and trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

General view of the Grand Arcade shopping centre

Store Manager Karen Williams said: “The ground floor will be stocked with lots of luxury ladies and men’s concession brands, accessories, perfume and luggage.

"Upstairs Blue Inc will stock Ben Sherman and Farah to name a few.

"We are delighted to be in Wigan and have created 15 new jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading Labels will trade seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.