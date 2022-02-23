Blow for Wigan town centre as Next closes its doors for good this weekend

A poster has been placed in the window of Next, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre, informing people that the branch will shut at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Shoppers are asked to visit the Next store on Robin Park Retail Park instead.

It is not known if the closure will result in staff losing their jobs and what will happen to the vacant unit.

Next will close for good on Saturday

The Observer contacted Next’s press office multiple times but did not receive a response.

The closure coincides with Wigan Council permanently shutting the car park at The Galleries shopping centre this Friday due to increased anti-social behaviour.

The multi-storey was due to close eventually as demolition work gets under way to make room for the new £170m Galleries25 project featuring all manner of leisure, hospitality, retail and accommodation features.

But there were not plans to close it so soon, with the whole scheme planned to take place over three years.

The shopping centre and Wigan market will remain open as usual.