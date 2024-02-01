Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes in Springfield were given the bombshell news in a letter earlier this week from managing director John Finch.

The family-run business, which was established in the late 1940s, manufactures static caravans and holiday homes. It currently employs more than 150 people at its base in Woodhouse Lane.

Exterior of Pemberton Park and Leisure Park, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan.

In the letter - which has been seen by Wigan Today - Mr Finch said the firm was "experiencing one of the worst periods on record within the caravan industry."

He blamed the "current state of the economy" for the downturn in buyers seeking high value luxury items such as the caravan holiday and park homes manufactured by the firm, with sales across the industry falling by 42% in December.

Mr Finch goes on to say: "Up until now, we have done all we can to avoid the need to consider short time work and the risk of redundancies.

"However, our production far exceeds demand and our order book at the present time does not go beyond nine weeks out. We have been forced to rent additional land to store vans and the situation in the immediate term does not look any better.

"Unfortunately, despite our attempts to avoid these steps, we now need to take action to safeguard the business in the long term."

He tells staff that, from the week starting February 26, the firm will commence a three-day working week and not work Thursdays.

Mr Finch added that the firm was also beginning a period of collective consultation over redundancies, having identified the need "to make more than 20 staff redundant."

He invites people to apply for voluntary redundancy, as well as undertaking to ensure "a fair selection process is used to consider those for redundancy."

He signs off by saying: "I appreciate fully that this is a worrying time for you all but I can assure you that we will keep you all informed."

It is understood the GMB union is supporting staff after the firm’s bombshell announcement.