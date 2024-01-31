Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Workmen were seen installing the replacement device on Spring Road, Orrell, on Tuesday (January 30) almost a month to the day since its predecessor had been felled.

The act of criminal damage, on Friday December 29, was caught on local CCTV with showers of sparks seen flying into the air as an angle grinder was used.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new two-way camera being installed on Spring Road at Orrell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That same day another camera was cut down on Wallgate next to Wigan Pier and since then one was wrecked on Warrington Road, Wigan, after which a 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Then on Tuesday January 16, a fourth camera – on Whelley – was chopped down. This one fell into the road, causing a traffic hazard, worsened by the fact that there were icy conditions that night and the fact that the camera is near the brow of a hill.

Last week Transport for Greater Manchester’s head of highways, Peter Boulton, condemned the criminal acts and said that replacing the new devices – which can catch law-breaking motorists heading in both directions at once – would cost the taxpayer £100,000.

Residents living near the cameras have also blasted the saboteurs, saying that they are endangering lives and shouldn’t be hailed as heroes as some social media users have done.

The old speed camera on Spring Road after it had been vandalised

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now the work has begun to reinstate the safety apparatus has started, with others set to re-appear in the coming weeks.