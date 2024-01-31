New speed camera erected on Wigan road where predecessor was sabotaged
and live on Freeview channel 276
Workmen were seen installing the replacement device on Spring Road, Orrell, on Tuesday (January 30) almost a month to the day since its predecessor had been felled.
The act of criminal damage, on Friday December 29, was caught on local CCTV with showers of sparks seen flying into the air as an angle grinder was used.
That same day another camera was cut down on Wallgate next to Wigan Pier and since then one was wrecked on Warrington Road, Wigan, after which a 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.
Then on Tuesday January 16, a fourth camera – on Whelley – was chopped down. This one fell into the road, causing a traffic hazard, worsened by the fact that there were icy conditions that night and the fact that the camera is near the brow of a hill.
Last week Transport for Greater Manchester’s head of highways, Peter Boulton, condemned the criminal acts and said that replacing the new devices – which can catch law-breaking motorists heading in both directions at once – would cost the taxpayer £100,000.
Residents living near the cameras have also blasted the saboteurs, saying that they are endangering lives and shouldn’t be hailed as heroes as some social media users have done.
And now the work has begun to reinstate the safety apparatus has started, with others set to re-appear in the coming weeks.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 5555111.