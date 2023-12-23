Boost for Wigan care homes this winter as record numbers of staff stay in jobs

A firm running six care homes in Wigan says record numbers of staff are staying in care jobs this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HC-One says its figures are five per cent above the national average, which could suggest promising signs for care homes across the country.

It comes as the healthcare system braces for the extra pressure winter brings, as more people fall ill from seasonal flus and illnesses and there is an increased risk of older people suffering falls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Little, registered manager at Rosebridge Court in Hindley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shortage of care staff has added to the pressures in recent years – made worse by the long-lasting effects of the pandemic – with people spending longer than needed in hospital.

But HC-One says its care homes are now better able to handle the demands that the winter months bring, as more people move from hospital to care homes for follow-up support and rehabilitation.

Cheryl Little, registered manager at Rosebridge Court in Hindley, said: “Over the past few years we have been working hard to show people the value of working in a care home. It’s a job that comes with great training opportunities to support people in different ways, including those with dementia. As times gets tough, I believe more and more people are looking for a really sustainable career and are turning to a rewarding work in social care.

“We know that winter can be tough for many people and it is really important to us as we do our part to support our local NHS and ultimately continue to provide quality care to residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Handley, director of people at HC-One, said: “Our kind care teams are absolutely crucial to what we do. Over recent years, people leaving care jobs for work elsewhere has presented challenges for all care providers.

“We have risen to that challenge, and we’ve worked harder than ever to make sure our care colleagues feel valued and rewarded, including the opportunity to develop long and fulfilling careers in care. We also have some exciting new ways to expand our flexible working practices, in addition to raising the pay rate of our carers by almost 20 per cent over the last two years.