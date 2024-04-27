Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goose Green-based Evolve, a provider of managed network solutions and IT services, has appointed Stuart Milroy head of technical delivery.

His previous roles included head of project management and professional services at Adept4 plc, head of project at Ensign Communications Ltd and senior IT project manager at Maintel and Intrinsic Technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Milroy has been appointed as head of technical delivery at Evolve

CEO Alan Stephenson-Brown said: “We’re thrilled to bring Stuart into our organisation.

"Throughout his career, Stuart has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership, strategic foresight and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

"His ability to navigate complex projects, mentor teams and drive results has earned him a great reputation in the industry.

“Stuart brings with him a deep understanding of IT technical delivery, encompassing various domains such as networking, telephony, cloud computing and WAN.

"His proficiency in these areas will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our technical capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

"I’m confident his contributions will be invaluable as we continue to grow as an organisation.”

Mr Milroy’s expertise extends beyond project management to encompass financial forecasting, project validation and effective resource management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will play a crucial role in ensuring a more cohesive and streamlined approach to projects on both the networking and IT sides of the business.

He said: “Evolve has a stellar reputation for unrivalled customer service and I’m looking forward to joining the team.