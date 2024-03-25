Bosses of huge Wigan logistics firm assure customers it's "business as usual" after administration shock
But bosses at the Martland Park-based distribution centre have assured customers that it is going to be business as usual.
Daniel Butters and Daniel Smith, of Teneo, have been appointed joint administrators of Logitics Group by its banker HSBC.
Last month, the company, owned by the Barclay family sold off the Yodel Delivery Network in Liverpool to a consortium. The Barclays also owned the parent company of the Daily Telegraph which also fell into insolvency.
As well as its Wigan base, ArrowXL has other sites at Airdrie, Carrickfergus, Doncaster, Enfield and Worcester, and fulfils more than two million orders a year via its famed two-man delivery service.
The latest developments were revealed by TheBusinessDesk.com who spoke to ArrowXL Charlie Shiels who told them: “You may have read about our non-trading holding company, Logistics Group Limited, being placed into administration on Friday, following the successful sale of Yodel Delivery Network Limited.
“We would like to reassure our customers, partners and people that ArrowXL’s trading and operations are not, and will not be, impacted in any way by this shareholder-related matter.
“We remain a profitable and cash generative business.”
He added: “It is business as usual for ArrowXL as we approach the busy Easter and Spring Trading period.
“Our plans for 2024 continue without disruption or delay and we remain focused on putting our customers first and being easy to do business with.”
Only last month ArrowXL announced plans to expand its Doncaster site.