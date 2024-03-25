Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But bosses at the Martland Park-based distribution centre have assured customers that it is going to be business as usual.

Daniel Butters and Daniel Smith, of Teneo, have been appointed joint administrators of Logitics Group by its banker HSBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interior of Wigan's vast ArrowXL distribution centre at Martland Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, the company, owned by the Barclay family sold off the Yodel Delivery Network in Liverpool to a consortium. The Barclays also owned the parent company of the Daily Telegraph which also fell into insolvency.

As well as its Wigan base, ArrowXL has other sites at Airdrie, Carrickfergus, Doncaster, Enfield and Worcester, and fulfils more than two million orders a year via its famed two-man delivery service.

The latest developments were revealed by TheBusinessDesk.com who spoke to ArrowXL Charlie Shiels who told them: “You may have read about our non-trading holding company, Logistics Group Limited, being placed into administration on Friday, following the successful sale of Yodel Delivery Network Limited.

“We would like to reassure our customers, partners and people that ArrowXL’s trading and operations are not, and will not be, impacted in any way by this shareholder-related matter.

“We remain a profitable and cash generative business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is business as usual for ArrowXL as we approach the busy Easter and Spring Trading period.

“Our plans for 2024 continue without disruption or delay and we remain focused on putting our customers first and being easy to do business with.”