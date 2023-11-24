Brothers to launch a new dental surgery in a Wigan township
Launched by Dr Matthew Jones and sibling Dr Nick Jones, Circ Dental will be located on Cross Street. The unit is currently being renovated and will open for business in January or February.
Their arrival is likely to be broadly welcomed in a community which has seen a population explosion in recent years which hasn’t been matched by an increase in amenties.
The brothers were born and raised in Standish and attended Wood Fold Primary School, Standish Community High School and Winstanley College before going on to study dentistry at University.
Matthew said: "My brother Nick studied at the University of Leeds, graduating in 2016, and I graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2018. After graduating we both did extensive post graduate studies, undergoing further training in London and all over Europe.
"We continue to strive to further develop our skills and have both gained extensive experience in high-quality private dentistry, in particular, cosmetic dentistry.
"Recently, we both moved back to Standish to be closer to family. I live with my fiancée, Jade, who is also a dentist and who will be a key member in our Circ Dental team.
"Nick met his wife during his time at Leeds and moved back to Standish after the birth of their daughter earlier this year.
"Nick's wife, Jenny, is completing a specialist training post in oral surgery and is able to provide a wide range of surgical procedures, including dental implants."