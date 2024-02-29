Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free event will be held at The Old Courts on Friday morning by business support service EnterprisingYou to help people with an idea to launch their own firm.

Entitled Launchpad: Ignite your start-up journey, it will provide an opportunity to meet other people in a similar position and explore collaboration opportunities.

Expert advisors from GM Business Growth Hub will be present to offer valuable insights, dispel misconceptions and provide realistic assessments of business ideas, offering helpful advice and practical strategies for starting and growing a new venture.

The Old Courts

Attendees can also participate in taster workshops, getting a sample of the free support on offer, with valuable insights and practical tips on launching a business.

Professional children’s entertainer Lucy Wilkinson, of Louby Lou, will join the event to share her business experience.

Yvonne Sampson, head of enterprise at GM Business Growth Hub, said: “By creating business start-up opportunities, stimulating investment and generating economic competitiveness, businesses, both large and small, are one of the critical parts in the composition of Wigan’s community.

“Following the success of the event at Rochdale, Bury and Stockport, we are excited to extend these events to all of Greater Manchester to introduce our new fully funded support programme to individuals with the drive and passion to turn their ideas into successful businesses.”