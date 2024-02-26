Plans revealed to convert former office and training centre into care home for Wigan children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cherish Children’s Care Ltd has submitted a planning application to Wigan Council to change the use of its property on Wigan Lower Road, in Standish Lower Ground.

The building was used as the Wigan office for parent company Cherish UK Ltd from 2016 to 2022, with 20 members of staff based there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now there are plans to use the property to house three children from Wigan who require care.

A document submitted with the planning application states that Wigan has 94 beds across 35 homes, but only 21 per cent are occupied by children from the borough and others are being placed out of the area.

It states: “Of the three beds proposed for the home, it is our intention to offer Wigan Council first refusal when a vacancy becomes available. Our aim is to utilise the home for Wigan children; however, if there are no suitable matches at the time, we will only look to place children from neighbouring boroughs. As a provider in the borough we will continue to utilise our in-house therapy model to support children and young people with ongoing mental health needs.”

The report states the configuration of the property has not changed since it was a house, so no structural alterations would be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be three bedrooms for the children, as well as a bedroom/office for use by staff on duty overnight.

The firm expects a “significant decrease” in vehicles going to and from the site and states there is space for 15 cars on the driveway.

The report states: “It is a fundamental part of the applicant's case that the change of use involved would take place in a way which would not create any adverse effects, including to neighbouring properties. The whole purpose and strategy of housing children in care in former dwelling houses is that it enables the children to be given a home which is as close to a conventional home as possible. Although the children would be looked after by staff, the pattern of their lives would be as close to living in a conventional dwelling house as possible.”

But a resident living nearby contacted the Observer to raise her concerns about the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The immediate surrounding area has limited facilities and is an area with a large elderly population and few local children. There is a safety aspect to any children placed there, as it is directly located on one of the busiest roads into Wigan, close to a canal, with no safe walking route to nearby Shevington and no amenities for teenagers nearby.

"It could potentially also cause issues for local residents and those who chose to moor at the nearby Crooke Marina and residents of Crooke Village if it becomes a home for children with behavioural issues.

"It is unclear to what extent the local area has been made aware of the plans.”