Budget footwear retailer to open refurbished store at Wigan borough shopping centre

Footwear retailer shoezone is reopening at the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh on Saturday.

Now with a refitted space and new products, shoezone will stock its own brands and name-brands.

The shoezone store at the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh - pictured when it opened in 2020 - is being revamped

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Anthony Smith said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Leigh, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.