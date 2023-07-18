Budget footwear retailer to open refurbished store at Wigan borough shopping centre
A shoe shop will open its doors this weekend after a revamp.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Footwear retailer shoezone is reopening at the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh on Saturday.
Now with a refitted space and new products, shoezone will stock its own brands and name-brands.
Chief executive Anthony Smith said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Leigh, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.
"We hope our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back.”