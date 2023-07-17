New images reveal how new controversial industrial estate in Wigan would look

The 625,000 sq ft site in Ashton was given approval by the planning inspectorate to be built on green belt land in May.

How Meridian 6 industrial estate in Ashton could look

Property consultancy Gerald Eve has now announced it is going to market Meridian 6 – the 45-acre industrial site – on behalf of Glenbrook.

The “oven-ready” site offers both purchasers and occupiers a shortened development period and initial infrastructure can be implemented from the point of acquisition, they say.

Glenbrook says they have implemented a number of sustainable elements into the scheme’s design “to promote low carbon development and to ensure it supports the social well-being of the community”, while also providing growth and economic prospects for the local area.

Jason Print, at Gerald Eve, said: “The opportunity for developers to acquire this site with planning is unique in the market at the moment. This, coupled with the fact that there is good occupational demand in the immediate area, makes it an extremely attractive investment and development proposition.

“Located in a well-established industrial location with a manufacturing and logistics focused workforce within its catchment area, Meridian 6 has a huge amount of future potential.”

Callum Robertson, at Gerald Eve, added: “After working as planning consultants to secure planning permission, we are delighted to now be in a position to market this prime scheme to investors, developers and occupiers. Meridian 6 can be delivered immediately and all expressions of interest will be considered by our client.”

Meridian 6 is off Lockett Road, adjacent to South Lancs Industrial Estate, and sits on a section of green space residents say they use regularly.

The loss of green space was one of the points opposition group Keep Ashton Green put forward at the council meeting last year.

Additionally, increased traffic from HGVs and vehicles accessing the site concerned the group.

Many Ashton residents think the roads are already too congested – which led to Coun Paul Kenny urging the planning committee to refuse the proposal in April last year.