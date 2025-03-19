Discount supermarket Aldi is asking people for their opinions on its plans to move to a new Wigan home.

Bosses would like to relocate from its current site at Scot Lane to another on Frith Street, only a few hundred yards away.

The German multi-national chain has operated in the Newtown area for a number of years, but the store there is one of the smallest in the North West.

It says the store “no longer meets the modern standards Aldi, or its customers expectations.”

The current Aldi store on Scot Lane, Newtown. The budget retailer wants to move to a bigger site a few hundred yards away on Frith Street

The improved food store would offer wider, brighter aisles and new customer toilets with baby changing facilities, Aldi said.

Aldi’s proposed Frith Street site would be next to the KwikFit garage and opposite B&Q.

All existing jobs at the Scot Lane store would be protected, the company said, with up to 10 new, full-time equivalent jobs created.

Aldi was displaying its vision for a new food store via a public consultation, running from today (Wednesday March 19) until Wednesday April 2. Residents can find details about the plans at www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/FrithStreet and use the online feedback form to have their say.

Real estate director for Aldi, Bryn Richards, said: “We’re delighted to announce our plans to relocate our store at Scot Lane to a new site on Frith Street. We’re proud to have been a part of the local business community for several years, and these proposals would allow us to deliver a much-improved store for local residents.”

In addition to visiting the project website, people can find out more information and provide their feedback by calling the Freephone information number 0800 066 8941 or emailing [email protected].

