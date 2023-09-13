Watch more videos on Shots!

Stagecoach Manchester is offering interviews to staff affected by the collapse of the budget retail chain which will result in hundreds of redundancies across the region.

Dozens of employees at the Wigan Wilko on Standishgate will be out of work when it shuts its doors on Thursday September 21, although the Leigh outlet is one of 71 spared around the country after Poundland owner Pepco stepped in with a last minute deal.

Stagecoach is offering ex-Wilko the chance to go for bus driver jobs

For those affected, immediate start bus driver vacancies are available across Greater Manchester at Stagecoach Manchester depots in Ashton-under-Lyne, Middleton, Little Hulton, Hyde Road (Manchester), Stockport and Sharston.

Stagecoach Manchester also has bus driver vacancies to work out of Queens Road (Manchester) and Oldham Depots in preparation for when they take on the franchise contracts for those areas.

Roles are on offer for both those looking to train to be a bus driver and existing PCV licence holders.

Applicants looking to gain their PCV licence will have all their training paid for and will be paid whilst they train.

Wilko stores are closing all over the country

PCV licence holders joining the business will be offered a £1,200 welcome bonus.

Lee Wasnidge, managing director at Stagecoach Manchester, said “Our hearts at Stagecoach go out to those affected by the job losses at Wilko, particularly given the current economic climate.

“Our operations teams will process applications from Wilko staff quickly and can offer immediate starts with the aim of helping people get back into work as quickly as possible.

“As a bus operator transporting millions of customers every day, we are able to offer staff a secure job, guaranteed hours and good rates of pay.”