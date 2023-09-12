Watch more videos on Shots!

The Standishgate store will shut its doors for the final time on Thursday September 21 after a last-ditch rescue deal for the stricken retailer collapsed.

However, the Leigh shop, which had been scheduled to close September 17 looks like it might have won a reprieve after it was named among 71 Wilko stores bought by Pepco Group.

The retailer has announced 124 more branches which will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21.

Exterior of Wilko, Standishgate, Wigan - the store will close because the company has gone into administration.

The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.

There were still faint hopes that the high street chain’s branch in Wigan could be saved if the rescue deal to buy around 200 Wilko shops proved successful, but its collapse means that thousands of people who work for the failed retailer will be made redundant, administrators PwC confirmed.

Wigan Today spoke to shoppers to hear their thoughts on the town centre losing yet another high-street retailer.

One shopper said: “I’m devastated Wilko’s is going.

"It’s one of the only shops I come into town for.”

Another shopper said: “Personally I think it’s cheaper in B&M.

"We popped in to have a look at the closing down sale but it was quite expensive.

"I’ve had cheap things from there in the past, but I won’t miss it.”

One person said: “They should leave it open because we’ve not got anything really.

"I go in quite regular for pet food and I don’t know where I’ll go for it now.

"I was speaking to an old man in there and he said ‘I don’t know why we’re closing.

"It will probably remain empty for a long time."

Another person added: “It’s a real pity that its closing so quickly, I feel for the staff.

"Wigan is already a ghost town and this is just another shop on a long list that we’ll be losing.