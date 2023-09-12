News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wigan shoppers react to Wilko closure - while Leigh store is saved

Shoppers in Wigan town centre have been sharing their thoughts on the imminent closure of their giant Wilko superstore.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Standishgate store will shut its doors for the final time on Thursday September 21 after a last-ditch rescue deal for the stricken retailer collapsed.

However, the Leigh shop, which had been scheduled to close September 17 looks like it might have won a reprieve after it was named among 71 Wilko stores bought by Pepco Group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer has announced 124 more branches which will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21.

Exterior of Wilko, Standishgate, Wigan - the store will close because the company has gone into administration.Exterior of Wilko, Standishgate, Wigan - the store will close because the company has gone into administration.
Exterior of Wilko, Standishgate, Wigan - the store will close because the company has gone into administration.
Most Popular

The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.

Read More
READ MORE REWIND: images of King Street in Wigan over the decades

There were still faint hopes that the high street chain’s branch in Wigan could be saved if the rescue deal to buy around 200 Wilko shops proved successful, but its collapse means that thousands of people who work for the failed retailer will be made redundant, administrators PwC confirmed.

Wigan Today spoke to shoppers to hear their thoughts on the town centre losing yet another high-street retailer.

One shopper said: “I’m devastated Wilko’s is going.

"It’s one of the only shops I come into town for.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another shopper said: “Personally I think it’s cheaper in B&M.

"We popped in to have a look at the closing down sale but it was quite expensive.

"I’ve had cheap things from there in the past, but I won’t miss it.”

One person said: “They should leave it open because we’ve not got anything really.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I go in quite regular for pet food and I don’t know where I’ll go for it now.

"I was speaking to an old man in there and he said ‘I don’t know why we’re closing.

"It will probably remain empty for a long time."

Another person added: “It’s a real pity that its closing so quickly, I feel for the staff.

"Wigan is already a ghost town and this is just another shop on a long list that we’ll be losing.

"I know there is a big regeneration project happening but I fear it might be too late to bring visitors to the town centre.”

Related topics:WiganWilkoLeighPwC