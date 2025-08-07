One of the masterminds behind Wigan’s Cotton Works success is taking to the golf course for a punishing challenge in aid of the town’s youth zone.

For Heaton Group head of commercial, Lee Dalgleish, is planning to complete four rounds in a single day tomorrow (Friday August 8).

That’s 72 holes and he will be joined by four other teams playing throughout the day, starting at 5.30am and aiming to finish by 9pm.

The Hindley Hall Golf Club challenge will be supporting Wigan Youth Zone on behalf of Team Wigan & Leigh.

There is a JustGiving page and Lee and a £5,000 target has been set.

Lee said: “I've had superb support from Greenmount Projects, Adam Prescott from Standish Energy, GHE Electrical, Fire & Security Ltd, GHE CCTV & Alarms, AAC Flat Roofing, Kuits Solictors, The Heaton Group and many friends.

"Many thanks to everyone mentioned who has got behind me to support me on this challenge.

"For all my friends who can't be there on the day, please can you donate through our Just Giving Page.”

The page says of the charity: “Wigan Youth Zone believes in ‘inspiring young people to achieve’.

"They exist to support young people’s development, offering opportunities to gain, increase and develop skills, knowledge, self awareness and confidence, and enabling them to make positive and healthy life choices through our wide range of programmes aimed at different age group.”

The Cotton Works is what used to be Eckersley’s Mills at Wigan Pier and the huge complex is gradually being turned into an urban village which so far includes a new bar and offices plus the Feast at the Mills street food experience and new padel courts. Eventually a food hall, rooftop bar and co-working space will also fill Mill One, and future plans include many more business units, plus shops, entertainment and a hotel.