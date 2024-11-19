Businessman's big plans for famous Wigan and Ashton pubs
The local businessman has announced that Harry’s Bar on Wallgate will undergo a major upgrade and turn it back into a “traditional pub” and restoring its original name, The Clarence Hotel.
This would be done in tandem with the creation of 36 apartments on the floors above that block for which he has now obtained planning permission from Wigan Council.
Meanwhile The Cross Keys on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, should soon finally be re-opening.
Mr Callaghan bought the then eyesore building during the pandemic, invested a lot in its makeover but, until now the work needed to be finished off.
And he revealed that he very recently sold The Raven on Wallgate to the Valiant pub company which is currently carrying out a refurbishment.
His hoped-for Grimes Arcade revival on King Street, remain on the back burner while work doesn’t progress on the Royal Court Theatre further down the road. That project has stalled because The Old Courts arts organisation got into difficulties when structural damage caused to its Crawford Street based meant it had to pause many of its revenue-generating shows there.
Likewise Mr Callaghan’s ambitious plans for the former general post office were mothballed because Wigan’s night-time economy hasn’t bounced back post-Covid as much as he had hoped.
But the Wigan-born entrepreneur still has the town and borough at heart, and when he’s not playing a game of consequences, as is the case with King Street, and can sideline the major GPO project (it is on the market but hasn’t been sold and he says he might yet press it into service), then he is still keen to give his patch a lift.
He said: “Some pubs are trading fantastically, others not as well. It’s a bit of a topsy-turvy situation at the moment.
"And the recent budget (in which an increase in employer National Insurance contributions was announced) will cost me £3,000 a week – £140,000 a year, so that won’t help. I’m also looking to have fewer pubs.
"Valiant had been tapping on my door for me to sell them the Raven for ages. I had it for 12 years, I brought it back from dereliction but they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.
"I have big plans for Harry’s Bar though. I’ve had that for more than 30 years when it was part of a chain of that name but it’s time for a change.
"It has a reputation with certain people in the town and it’s outstretched itself.
"Now that I have planning permission for 36 apartments for the upper floors on that corner block, I want to give the business a makeover too. So it is going to undergo a major refurbishment which will see it go back to a traditional pub. It will also get its old name back – the Clarence Hotel – too.”
As far as the Cross Keys is concerned, he added: “It was an eyesore and then during Covid I spent £280,000 on it, including new windows and an extension, but never got round to finishing it.
"But now I am going to re-open it after an 11-year absence.
"I’m sure a lot of people will welcome that.”
