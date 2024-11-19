Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pub and club tycoon Tony Callaghan has unveiled plans aimed at giving Wigan and Ashton a hospitality boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local businessman has announced that Harry’s Bar on Wallgate will undergo a major upgrade and turn it back into a “traditional pub” and restoring its original name, The Clarence Hotel.

This would be done in tandem with the creation of 36 apartments on the floors above that block for which he has now obtained planning permission from Wigan Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile The Cross Keys on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, should soon finally be re-opening.

Wigan businessman Tony Callaghan who has big plans for his Harry's Bar on King Street, has sold The Raven on King Street and is bringing the Cross Keys in Ashton to life after 11 years

Mr Callaghan bought the then eyesore building during the pandemic, invested a lot in its makeover but, until now the work needed to be finished off.

And he revealed that he very recently sold The Raven on Wallgate to the Valiant pub company which is currently carrying out a refurbishment.

His hoped-for Grimes Arcade revival on King Street, remain on the back burner while work doesn’t progress on the Royal Court Theatre further down the road. That project has stalled because The Old Courts arts organisation got into difficulties when structural damage caused to its Crawford Street based meant it had to pause many of its revenue-generating shows there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ait has never lost its The Clarence Hotel livery but now Harry's Bar on Wallgate is going to revert to its old name after a major refurbishment, while 36 apartments are created on the floors above

Likewise Mr Callaghan’s ambitious plans for the former general post office were mothballed because Wigan’s night-time economy hasn’t bounced back post-Covid as much as he had hoped.

But the Wigan-born entrepreneur still has the town and borough at heart, and when he’s not playing a game of consequences, as is the case with King Street, and can sideline the major GPO project (it is on the market but hasn’t been sold and he says he might yet press it into service), then he is still keen to give his patch a lift.

He said: “Some pubs are trading fantastically, others not as well. It’s a bit of a topsy-turvy situation at the moment.

"And the recent budget (in which an increase in employer National Insurance contributions was announced) will cost me £3,000 a week – £140,000 a year, so that won’t help. I’m also looking to have fewer pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cross Keys on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has had more than quarter of a million pounds spent on refurbishing it since the pandemic but hasn't been open. Tony Callaghan intends to change that in the months to come

"Valiant had been tapping on my door for me to sell them the Raven for ages. I had it for 12 years, I brought it back from dereliction but they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.

"I have big plans for Harry’s Bar though. I’ve had that for more than 30 years when it was part of a chain of that name but it’s time for a change.

"It has a reputation with certain people in the town and it’s outstretched itself.

"Now that I have planning permission for 36 apartments for the upper floors on that corner block, I want to give the business a makeover too. So it is going to undergo a major refurbishment which will see it go back to a traditional pub. It will also get its old name back – the Clarence Hotel – too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As far as the Cross Keys is concerned, he added: “It was an eyesore and then during Covid I spent £280,000 on it, including new windows and an extension, but never got round to finishing it.

"But now I am going to re-open it after an 11-year absence.

"I’m sure a lot of people will welcome that.”