Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bar chain tycoon Tony Callaghan bought the 140-year-old building on Wallgate in 2021, after its closure two years earlier as part of a Post Office cost-cutting programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he says that a drop in footfall in Wigan town centre and changes to people’s drinking habits since the coronavirus pandemic mean he cannot justify the investment.

Tony Callaghan had big plans for the former general post office on Wallgate, but they have been shelved

Mr Callaghan said: “Everything has changed since Covid. People’s drinking habits, their social habits have totally changed. We haven’t got a town centre in Wigan at the moment, it’s been knocked down, and we haven’t got the footfall of people coming into Wigan.

"Until the redevelopment is done, I think I might be sitting potentially with an empty bar.”

The building is currently for sale, with offers wanted in the region of £495,000, but Mr Callaghan says its future has not yet been decided and he is “hopeful” that it will not remain empty for long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have had lots of different people interested in it for different things. I am negotiating with someone to lease it out for another use. I might just keep hold of it, I might not sell it on.

"I am confident in things in Wigan further down the line. I have an application for flats at another property I own.”

Construction of the building by the Crown Post Office began in 1884 and it was one of 57 purpose-built premises around the country.

It opened on October 19, 1885 and comprised two parts – the counter services area and a large building at the back, which is thought to have been used as sorting offices and a telegraph office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing on Right Move’s website says the grade II-listed building has full planning permission for a change of use to a public house, with storage rooms to the rear.