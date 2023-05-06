Campaigners vow to fight on after latest blow in their bid to block a multi-million-pound industrial site in Wigan
Opponents of a plan to build a multi-million pound commercial park in Wigan reacted with dismay after developers successfully appealed against a decision to reject the proposal.
Applicant Glenbrook wants to build a 625,000 sq ft industrial site near green belt land off Lockett Road, Ashton.
Supporters say the development would give Wigan a welcome economic boost, creating 1,200 jobs.
But objectors claim the project would increase HGV movements through Ashton, escalate air pollution for thousands of residents and destroy a large amount of green space, contributing negatively to climate change.
Nearly 500 people in Ashton objected, including councillors and Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue.
After the project was snubbed by a majority on Wigan Council's planning committee in April last year, Glenbrook appealed to the planning inspectorate.
In a post on the Keep Ashton Green Facebook page, Coun Danny Fletcher revealed the appeal had been successful.
He said: "Very disappointing news. The government inspector has today approved Glenbrook’s appeal to build warehouses across 40 acres of Ashton green space.
"This is despite over 400 local objections, a campaign group with more than 3,000 members and Wigan Council overwhelmingly rejecting the application.
"I just like to thank all the volunteers this past couple of years, and the fight is far from over."
The site is located south-east of the South Lancashire Industrial Estate, a green space residents say they use regularly.
Dan Symonds, development manager at Glenbrook said: “We are delighted to receive the positive appeal decision from The Planning Inspectorate. Wigan has a clear pressing need for employment space and delivery of this long standing allocated site will go some way in satisfying that demand.”
At the planning committee meeting originally held to discuss the scheme, Mr Symonds for Glenbrook flagged up the positives.
He told councillors: “Why is Glenbrook keen to develop this? We have had inquiries from businesses in Wigan who are looking to expand and there have been no options to do that. This will bring an initial £17m investment into the borough as well as 1,200 jobs and training opportunities as well as an initial £1.2m in business rates revenue as well.”