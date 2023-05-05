GMP attended at Challenge Way, Martland Park on numerous occasions since bank holiday Monday (May 1) to reports of a group of people barricading themselves and their vehicles and caravans in the car park, and damaging some of the businesses on the Park.

Officers attended on Tuesday to assist the landowner with the issuing of eviction notices to remove the group, with extra security patrols being employed by the property owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The travellers' site at the Makita car park on Challenge Way, Wigan

Following these eviction notices, officers received further calls at approximately 10.15pm that night, to reports of people breaking and entering into a premises in the Park, in which it is alleged that a large value of property was stolen.

Force and District patrols attended Martland Park and carried out enquiries at the scene, as well as performing a number of vehicle searches. As a result a suspected stolen vehicle was recovered along with numerous items of stolen property. No arrests were made at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of motorhomes, caravans and cars were still on the site, close to the entrance to the Makita site, on Wednesday morning, before they all left shortly before 10am.

Phil Walker, a friend of someone who works at Makita who witnessed the scenes first hand, said: "The travellers broke in via a locked gateway, attacked the security guard's van, intimidated staff and have stolen an estimate of over £300k of goods from the warehouse, not to mention the fact they cut all electricity to the premises, removing CCTV also.

The group of travellers withdrew from the site on Challenge Way on Wednesday morning.

"This also meant over 100 staff of the company were unable to work for at least two days. A heartbreaking and stressful time for the company and staff involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has not been possible to verify Mr Walker's comments.

Superintendent Ian Jones of the Wigan district said: “My district officers will be continuing the investigations into the various crimes that we recorded over a period of three days, to establish the circumstances of the incidents and take positive action if our enquiries identify the people responsible.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the activities on Martland Park, or anyone who has anymore information, to give us a call via 101 or the Live Chat function on the website www.gmp.police.uk.

The entrance to the Makita site on Challenge Way, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Information can also be passed to the independent charity – Crimestoppers – anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesperson for Makita said: “We consider this a serious matter and police are investigating it further.”