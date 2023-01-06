Phil Clay took up the key role at Chapelhouse at the turn of the year following the announcement that Nick Coen had stepped down.

Boasting more than 24 years in the motor trade industry, Mr Clay has left his previous position of group operations director which he had held since 2019. He joined Chapelhouse in 2015 as group aftersales manager and had held other senior roles previously.

Mr Clay says has a strong ambition to deliver sustainable growth and improvements to what is already a successful business.

Having already overcome the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chapelhouse look to build on this in their new chapter with Mr Clay at the helm.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to take the role as managing director, and want to take this opportunity to thank the teams at Chapelhouse for their ongoing hard work and commitment."

The organisation has already made great improvements for the staff this year, with increased holiday entitlement to promote a better work-life balance in addition to a cost of living support payment.

Chapelhouse is one of the leading car dealers in the North West

Furthermore a holiday apartment allowing staff to spend a week with their family or friends free of charge in Cala D’or, Majorca has been introduced.

It also maintained itsr charitable donations including a sizable amount going to the Ukraine appeal.

Chapelhouse represents car manufacturers such as Kia, Suzuki and MG at its franchised retail operations thoughout the North West.

Aftersales franchises consist of Fiat, Vauxhall, Citroen and Peugeot, with a new Suzuki dealership recently opening in Blackpool.

Chapelhouse says it is aware that 2023 will produce lots of external challenges such as rising interest rates and the continuing cost of living increases.

But bosses say they will be striving to make more improvements to staff benefits to support them in these difficult times and reward them for their hard work and loyalty.