Plans to turn a former office and training centre into a home for children in care have been given the green light.

Cherish Children’s Care Ltd will be able to change the use of its property on Wigan Lower Road, in Standish Lower Ground, after a planning application was approved by Wigan Council.

It was used as the Wigan office for parent company Cherish UK Ltd from 2016 to 2022.

Now the two-storey building will house three children from Wigan who require care, boosting the number of beds available and preventing them being placed out of the area.

There will be three bedrooms for the children, as well as a bedroom/office for use by staff on duty overnight. Other facilities will include a therapy room and a games room.

The property was previously used as a house and so no structural alterations will be needed.

The council received one letter of objection about the scheme, which said: “A home of this type is not in keeping with the area, which has a large elderly population and no suitable leisure facilities for children. There are no nearby facilities for children and there is a very busy road directly outside the property and a canal within walking distance, posing danger to potential residents. The back of the house is unusually close to its neighbour's boundary, causing issues with noise and loss of privacy.”