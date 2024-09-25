Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the venue of TV show Strictly Come Dancing's highlight event - and proved to be the location where a glittering prize was awarded to an Up Holland hotel.

The stage was Blackpool's Tower Ballroom, and the prize for Holland Hall Hotel was the BIBAs Small Business of the Year Award 2024.

Holland Hall was a finalist in two categories of the latest BIBAs (Be Inspired Business Awards) - the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce awards - and waltzed off with what owner, management and staff considered to be a highly-prized and somewhat emotional award.

"'Tough' doesn't begin to describe what it's been like since I acquired the hotel in 2018," said Holland Hall owner Bill Kenyon.

A joyful Holland Hall team: Joanne Denton, Daniel Martin, owner Bill Kenyon, digital consultant Lucy Sharrock, Abi Anglesea and chief executive Bevan Middleton

"It was, unfortunately, run-down and well past its best, but my team and I could see the potential: whether for its location, its history or the foundations of a great business with huge event potential.

"Yes, I invested a great deal of money in acquisition, refurbishment and extension, but the greatest commitment was in the investment my team made in knuckling down and believing it could become something special.

"You can claim anything about your business, but an award - especially one whose highly-qualified judges subjected us to a rigorous interview and examination - is endorsement that when we said we were striving to be the best we have delivered on it.

"Our chief executive, Bevan Middleton, has been instrumental in creating an ever-increasing appreciation of what we can do and deliver through the teamwork and commitment of everybody from cleaners to administration and front of house teams - and we've recruited the best we can, none typified more than the quality of the kitchen team under chef Matt Ellis."

The venue, with its purpose-built events wing, has become a go-to for weddings, birthdays and funerals, while repeat business, said Mr Kenyon, is strong, with lunch deals, afternoon teas, early doors light bites and evening meals all drawing people in both locals and people from out of area.

"There's been tough economic times and sometimes challenging bureaucracy, as well as the hangover from the pandemic but while I would say business is tough and revenues hard-earned, everything we do is an investment in the future for Holland Hall, our people and our highly valued guests."