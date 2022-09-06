News you can trust since 1853
Chamber of commerce calls on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to help businesses

Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce has called on the new Prime Minister to help businesses with their soaring energy bills.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:55 am

While the main challenge facing Liz Trust is the cost-of-living crisis, the chamber warns there are other issues, from Brexit to staff recruitment and transport, that also need to be addressed.

Policy and campaigns director Chris Fletcher said: “It is highly unlikely that any new incoming PM has faced such a bigger challenge on day one than the current cost-of-living/cost-of-doing business crisis. It is vital that, after weeks of dither and inactivity, Ms Truss takes immediate decisive action to help people and businesses right across the country.

"There are a variety of options available from VAT cuts on energy, specialist price tariffs, grants or more drastic intervention along the scale and lines we saw during the pandemic. The seriousness of the situation cannot be underestimated and nothing should be ruled out at this stage.”

