Chamber of commerce calls on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to help businesses

While the main challenge facing Liz Trust is the cost-of-living crisis, the chamber warns there are other issues, from Brexit to staff recruitment and transport, that also need to be addressed.

Policy and campaigns director Chris Fletcher said: “It is highly unlikely that any new incoming PM has faced such a bigger challenge on day one than the current cost-of-living/cost-of-doing business crisis. It is vital that, after weeks of dither and inactivity, Ms Truss takes immediate decisive action to help people and businesses right across the country.