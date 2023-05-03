News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
46 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Chamber’s mission to put Wigan businesses at the heart of the skills system

Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce is calling on businesses in Wigan and Leigh to help tackle skills shortages by contributing their views to the borough’s Local Skills Improvement Plan, which aims to make the skills system more responsive to the needs of employers.

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

As the designated Employer Representative Body for the Greater Manchester LSIP, which is funded by the Department for Education, the Chamber is tasked with mapping out where the main skills shortages are in each sector in the Wigan borough.

It will then work with skills providers, employers and relevant stakeholders to address the skills shortfalls through relevant training and courses to provide businesses with the skilled workers they need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Seven roadworks on major roads for Wigan motorists to avoid or be aware of this...
Chris Fletcher, Contract Director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and Policy Director at Greater Manchester Chamber of CommerceChris Fletcher, Contract Director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and Policy Director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce
Chris Fletcher, Contract Director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and Policy Director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce
Most Popular

Chris Fletcher, Contract Director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and Policy Director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said: “Without doubt, this is one of the most important skills projects we have undertaken in the history of the Chamber.

"In helping employers with some of the frustrations they have in finding the people with the right skills for their businesses, we can unlock the future growth potential of businesses across Wigan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At a time when some businesses are cutting back, not investing in skills, struggling with supply chain delays and a range of other rising costs, planning for the future is key.

"We can start to address the main skills gaps through the delivery of the Local Skills Improvement Plan so that when businesses are ready to grow once again, they have the workforce they need to do it.”

Businesses large and small and from all sectors in Wigan and Leigh are invited to complete the Chamber’s short survey designed to understand where the skills gaps are. Businesses can complete the survey here.

For more information about the Greater Manchester Local Skills Improvement Plan, visit: https://www.gmlsip.co.uk/

Related topics:WiganLeigh