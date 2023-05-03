Chamber’s mission to put Wigan businesses at the heart of the skills system

As the designated Employer Representative Body for the Greater Manchester LSIP, which is funded by the Department for Education, the Chamber is tasked with mapping out where the main skills shortages are in each sector in the Wigan borough.

It will then work with skills providers, employers and relevant stakeholders to address the skills shortfalls through relevant training and courses to provide businesses with the skilled workers they need.

Chris Fletcher, Contract Director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and Policy Director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce

Chris Fletcher, Contract Director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and Policy Director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said: “Without doubt, this is one of the most important skills projects we have undertaken in the history of the Chamber.

"In helping employers with some of the frustrations they have in finding the people with the right skills for their businesses, we can unlock the future growth potential of businesses across Wigan.

“At a time when some businesses are cutting back, not investing in skills, struggling with supply chain delays and a range of other rising costs, planning for the future is key.

"We can start to address the main skills gaps through the delivery of the Local Skills Improvement Plan so that when businesses are ready to grow once again, they have the workforce they need to do it.”

Businesses large and small and from all sectors in Wigan and Leigh are invited to complete the Chamber’s short survey designed to understand where the skills gaps are. Businesses can complete the survey here.