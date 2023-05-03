And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm April 1 to 6am May 21, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

Three of the roadworks are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart motorway construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M58, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 15, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21a to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to Smart improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 9pm May 15 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M58, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.