A Wigan off-licence was hailed as a “beacon” for other retailers as it scooped a national award.

Bargain Booze in Winstanley was named Drinks Retailer of the Year at the Bestway Awards 2023.

Bestway Wholesale, the UK’s largest independent food and drink wholesaler, holds the awards ceremony to celebrate outstanding achievements and business successes from independent retailers up and down the country.

It said the Bargain Booze store, which was one of hundreds of entries for the award category, was renowned for its outstanding customer service and extensive beers, wines and spirits offering.

Bargain Booze in Winstanley won Drinks Retailer of the Year at the Bestway Awards 2023

Not only do staff respond to individual requests for specific products, but they also ensure the store is fully stocked with the best ranges, supported by the best deals and promotional offers, they said.

Bestway highlighted that the shop is always looking for something different to add to its range and runs a number of competitions specially created to give customer appeal.

Nina Darbyshire said: “I’m delighted to be awarded Drinks Retailer of the Year at the Bestway Awards for our store. When we found out we had been nominated for this, we were so excited that our store had been recognised as one of the best drinks retailers in the country.

"To then win the category against such strong competition was incredible and we are absolutely over the moon. For us, this award gives credit to all of our store team members, who work so hard to keep our store well-stocked, spotlessly clean and provide our customers with the absolute best customer service.”

Dawood Pervez, managing director for Bestway Wholesale, said: “I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Nina and her team on winning this award as the store is a beacon to all independent drinks retailers. This store, which has been a family run store since opening in 2016, has an excellent team in place and so we can see why the customers enjoy shopping there.