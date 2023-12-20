Wigan businesses rally round to help charity supporting families in need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But The Brick needs more support to ensure it can continue making a difference for those in need.

It welcomed donations of food and festive treats from businesses including Wincanton Kitt Green, Stoneacre Wigan, HG Premier Lettings and The Heaton Group, which all collected items from staff and customers.

Staff from Procter and Gamble volunteered their time to help The Brick

CEO Keely Dalfen said: “Our community is facing a crisis and we need the support from our community more than ever. The generous donations we have received from businesses really do make a world of difference. From food through to Christmas gifts and household items, support from individuals and businesses brings hope to those in need, but we still need more to ensure we can help everyone in crisis this Christmas.”

Businesses have been raising money for The Brick and Nisa in Orrell donated £1,000 to help families will a Christmas dinner and receive gifts.

Hepesh Halai, Nisa store manager, said: "The reason we nominated The Brick is because it's a local charity and we have customers who have been helped in the past by the organisation. So we thought, let's see if we could help in any way and give the organisation a boost just before Christmas."

Some businesses volunteered their time, including Procter & Gamble, Pfizer and Wigan Council, who helped to organise food and gifts for The Brick’s Christmas shop.

Johnsons Honda and Aspull Rugby Club stepped in to help when The Brick's van broke down

Keely added: “The teams of volunteers from local businesses really got stuck in and we are grateful for all their help. They worked hard unpacking and getting everything ready for our shoppers. We are so lucky to have such amazing community support in Wigan and Leigh.”

In addition to collecting toys and gifts, Johnsons Honda and Aspull Rugby Club volunteered their time and transport to take collections and deliveries when The Brick’s van broke down. Westwood Motors stepped in to loan The Brick a van.

Jane Webb, marketing and communications manager, said: “Every donation, no matter how big or small, goes a long way in making a positive impact on the lives of our local community. Let's come together and make a difference in Wigan and Leigh!”