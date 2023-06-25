News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Church-based post office re-opens after two-month gap

Post Office services have been restored to a village church after a two-month hiatus.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST

The branch within St Thomas the Martyr Church, Up Holland, temporarily closed temporarily in April, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Read More
LOOKING BACK: Wigan Armed Forces Day over the years

The opening hours for Up Holland Post Office are Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm; Saturday: 9am to 1pm.

The post office first opened at the Church of St Thomas The Martyr, Up Holland, in early 2021 during the pandemicThe post office first opened at the Church of St Thomas The Martyr, Up Holland, in early 2021 during the pandemic
The post office first opened at the Church of St Thomas The Martyr, Up Holland, in early 2021 during the pandemic
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Hunt, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to Up Holland as we know how important a post office is to a community.

“The branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

"Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.”

Related topics:Post Office