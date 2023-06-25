Church-based post office re-opens after two-month gap
Post Office services have been restored to a village church after a two-month hiatus.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST
The branch within St Thomas the Martyr Church, Up Holland, temporarily closed temporarily in April, due to unforeseen circumstances.
The opening hours for Up Holland Post Office are Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm; Saturday: 9am to 1pm.
David Hunt, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to Up Holland as we know how important a post office is to a community.