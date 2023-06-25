The branch within St Thomas the Martyr Church, Up Holland, temporarily closed temporarily in April, due to unforeseen circumstances.

The opening hours for Up Holland Post Office are Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm; Saturday: 9am to 1pm.

The post office first opened at the Church of St Thomas The Martyr, Up Holland, in early 2021 during the pandemic

David Hunt, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to Up Holland as we know how important a post office is to a community.

“The branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.