TC Bibby & Sons launched in 1931 with managing director Geoff Bibby the third generation to steer the company.

And Mr Bibby, along with all existing staff members, will remain with the company.

The deal means Cleanology, headquartered in London, now employs more than 1,200 people across the UK with revenues having doubled over the past year to over £25m.

From left: Geoff Bibby, Managing Director, TC Bibby & Sons and Dominic Ponniah, CEO, Cleanology

Mr Bibby said: “Joining Cleanology means our clients will continue to receive all the benefits of a locally-managed customer-centric business, but with the added benefits of additional support services, national coverage and new innovations in technology and sustainability.”

Dominic Ponniah, CEO of Cleanology, described the deal as a meeting of minds, saying: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with a long-established and reputable family business like TC Bibby & Sons, which shares our values and places its customers and staff at the centre of everything it does.

“The North-West is our fast-growing region in the UK and we are excited to be investing in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe the potential is massive to expand our chemical-free and ethical cleaning services to local businesses over the next few years.”