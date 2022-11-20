Cleanology acquires family-owned Wigan cleaning contractors
Award-winning firm Cleanology has continued its expansion programme with the acquisition of a Wigan-based cleaning contractors.
TC Bibby & Sons launched in 1931 with managing director Geoff Bibby the third generation to steer the company.
And Mr Bibby, along with all existing staff members, will remain with the company.
The deal means Cleanology, headquartered in London, now employs more than 1,200 people across the UK with revenues having doubled over the past year to over £25m.
Most Popular
Mr Bibby said: “Joining Cleanology means our clients will continue to receive all the benefits of a locally-managed customer-centric business, but with the added benefits of additional support services, national coverage and new innovations in technology and sustainability.”
Dominic Ponniah, CEO of Cleanology, described the deal as a meeting of minds, saying: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with a long-established and reputable family business like TC Bibby & Sons, which shares our values and places its customers and staff at the centre of everything it does.