The white BMW Series 1 saloon was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at Cambridge Street in Atherton at 2.50am on Thursday November 10.

The car didn’t appear to belong to anyone nearby, it had no number plates and the fact that the fire had started in the passenger compartment when the engine hadn’t been running further aroused suspicions that this was no accident.

A general view of Cambridge Street

Atherton fire station watch manager Lewis Cross said there was no smell to suggest that an accelerant had been used, but because the fire was well advanced when they got there, it was quite possible that a flammable liquid had been deployed.

The crew was at the scene for 25 minutes dowsing the flames and police, who also attended, are investigating the possibility of a crime.