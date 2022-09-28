News you can trust since 1853
Community groups and good causes in Wigan can apply to homebuilder's new £10k fund

Charities, community groups and good causes in Wigan are being invited to apply for a share of £10,000.

By Holly Pritchard
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Miller Homes has created a community fund to support projects by groups linked to its sites in the North West, which includes the new Eston View development in Ashton.

This could be sports teams looking for sponsorship, nurseries hoping to equip their gardens or perhaps a food bank in need of supplies.

Miller Homes' North West team launches the new community fund

Applications are now being accepted, with a deadline of Friday, November 11, after which donations of £250 to £2,000 will be awarded to those who are successful.

Two funding rounds will take place each year – in June and November – and applications will be accepted throughout the year.

Sales director Clare Noakes said: "Through our community fund we’ll help as many of these organisations as we can and we encourage projects of all shapes and sizes to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”

To apply, visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx

