A total of 38 local businesses were commended as part of the council’s Good Traders Awards 2022 with six claiming the top titles.

Each category is judged using feedback from customers from the previous 12 months as part of the borough’s trading standards Good Trader scheme.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said: “These awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to recognise our local traders who provide excellent services to residents of Wigan borough.

“We are very proud to have such outstanding traders as part of our scheme which supports local businesses, maintains high standards and helps residents avoid rogue traders.”

The six winners were:

Good trader of the year (Wigan) - Ferris Electrical;

Good trader of the year (Leigh) – GJM School of Motoring;

Highly commended trader (Wigan) - Standish Property Maintenance;

Highly commended trader (Leigh) - Makerfield Roof Solutions;

Best newcomer (Wigan) - ACE Gas NW Ltd;

And best newcomer (Leigh) - Blitzed It UK.

Mike Ferris, from Ferris Electrical, said: “I am delighted to have won the Good Trader of the Year Award for the third time since I joined the scheme in 2014.

“I make a commitment to be fair, honest, trustworthy and reliable in all of my work, and I think this is a testament to that.

“I mainly provide electrical installations and repairs, and I always aim to give a high standard of service to my customers at a reasonable price.

Through the Good Trader scheme, and Age UK who use it to find reliable tradespeople, I have been able to help a lot of older people who trust me to get the job done well, and who trust me in their homes, which I am really pleased about.

"Providing good work for my customers really does make each day better.”

Gregor, Callum and Jenna McGarrie, from GJM School of Motoring Ltd, said: “To have won the Good Trader of the Year Award for Leigh, alongside our certificate of excellence for the second year running, really is immense.

“It is vital to us that all of our learners and customers have a positive experience, and our family-run business puts that at the forefront of all the services we provide – from driving lessons, to helping people with their theory tests and booking and managing practical tests for over 60 instructors.

“We were the first driving instruction business to be in the Good Trader scheme, and we are really proud that we have been recognised at these awards.”

The six top winners were chosen from a total of 38 local traders who this year were recognised with a certificate of excellence.

Wigan council’s Good Trader scheme was set up in 2008 to promote companies and individuals who are trusted and respected in their field of work and display their commitment to providing quality, value for money work to local people.