Community recruitment events to tour Wigan borough with job opportunities

Wigan Council and its partners have a wide range of roles available and open events are being held throughout April for anyone who would like more information.

Sonia Halliwell, the council’s director of customer, said: “Our previous recruitment events have been very popular and have helped local people find careers they love. We know our borough has lots of talented people with life skills and experience that could support the amazing work being done here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caring roles are available

“There are a number of rewarding and varied roles available so if you have a caring nature, you get a buzz out of helping others and enjoy working as part of a great team, joining #TeamWigan could be the start of something new for you.”

The recruitment events are being held at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, April 17, Hindley Sure Start Centre, Mornington Road, 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Tuesday, April 18, Fur Clemt, Montrose Avenue, Worsley Hall, 10.30am to 2pm

Thursday, April 20, Sunshine House, Wellington Street, Scholes, 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Monday, April 24, Turnpike Centre, Leigh Library, 10am to 1pm

Tuesday, April 25, Grand Arcade, Wigan, 8.30am to 5pm

Some of the roles available are for care providers, the reablement team, Sure Start children’s services, the street scene team and jobs with Local Kitchen, the organisation that provides catering services in schools.