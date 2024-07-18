Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community-minded businesses are making a difference for grassroots organisations in a new improvement scheme.

Fifteen firms have pledged to help community partners with a wide range of projects, from support with redevelopment or maintenance works to financial advice.

The match-ups have been organised through Wigan Council’s Community SOS scheme, which was launched earlier this year.

Councillors Chris Ready, David Molyneux and Susan Gambles at the Community SOS event

Representatives from dozens of businesses attended an event at Wigan Town Hall, which was aimed at showcasing some of the requests on offer.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Our voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) sector gives so much to our borough.

“I’m so proud to see our Community SOS project moving forward with 15 community organisations set to benefit from help, which will enable them to continue bringing more opportunities and support to local people.

“Of course, this scheme wouldn’t be possible without Wigan borough’s incredible business community and we couldn’t be more grateful to them.

“We can’t wait to see the journeys these pairings are about to embark on.”

The Community SOS scheme allows initiatives to seek free support on big projects which will benefit local people, like the building of gardens or upkeep of community hubs.

One successful match was Merly’s Kitchen, a community interest company based in Astley which offers meals, an allotment and food pantry.

They received a pledge for support from contractor Connolly Ltd.

The firm had helped Merly’s Kitchen to transform half of its secret garden but, through Community SOS, pledged to go the extra mile and complete the project as part of its social value commitment.

Samantha Lowry, founder of Merly’s Kitchen, said: “We are so grateful for all the help we have received from Connolly and to Wigan Council for bringing us together. The second stage of development on the site will mean that we can safely engage many more community groups and individuals.

“We are looking forward to growing a designated mental wellness area and supporting many more vulnerable people. Connollys have worked with us to build an amazing asset for which we are very grateful and will benefit the community for years to come.”

Lisa Bond, customer manager at Connolly Ltd, added: “Connolly Ltd were honoured to be involved with this project. Samantha’s passion and devotion to the community is humbling and it was great to see how much Merly’s Kitchen supports the community bringing everyone together.

“We are extremely proud to once again be supporting and working with Samantha at Merly’s Kitchen and are excited to start the upcoming project.”

Businesses looking to support a community initiative can find a match via MatchMyProject.