Company's expansion leads to jobs boost

One of the country's leading commercial glazing specialists is giving a jobs boost to the North West region

Britplas continues to flourish both nationally and on the international stage and is looking to fill a number of roles in order to help deliver an increasing pipeline of work.

They are on the lookout for experienced aluminium fabricators and window installers from the local area to join the team working out of their Warrington base.

The company currently employs around 100 people and is expanding further heading into 2022.

It holds several awards for its proprietary product range which includes a specialist window for the mental health sector, and was also crowned Specialist Contractor of the Year in the 2020 Building Awards.

Britplas owner Kevin Gorman said: "Britplas is a growing business and we have a commitment to supporting the continuous professional development of all our team members, across our office, factory and sites.

"We are proud of our workforce culture, sculpted through our commitment to internal promotion and training of our largely locally based workforce.

"Over 95% of the staff we hire undertake on-the-job training to develop themselves and their importance to our operation.

"We are firm supporters of the National Apprenticeship Scheme and have been confirmed as a Top 100 apprentice employer, shortlisted for the National Apprenticeship of the Year Awards multiple times."

Britplas has completed local projects at Clatterbridge Centre for Oncology, Calico student accommodation complex in Liverpool and Wirral Waters – in addition to many other

successful projects across the UK.