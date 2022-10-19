American fast food chain Taco Bell given the green light for Wigan drive-thru

Taco Bell will join Pizza Hut, Empire Cinemas, Club 3000 Bingo and JD Gym among others at Robin Park.

At the foot of the DW Stadium, the Mexican fast food chain will have quesadillas, burritos, tacos and many more dishes inspired by the Americas.

Wigan customers will soon be getting their chops round something like this

Located next door to Pizza Hut, there will be a 32-space car park, the restaurant is hoping to “add to the draw of the wider leisure park, encouraging more people to visit the wider site”.

Although it originated in the US, Taco Bell is now stretching across the globe – with 115 restaurants already live across the UK.

This would only be the third in the North West, with locations including Liverpool and Manchester. Issues were raised by one objector who was concerned about the increased traffic and lack of parking, but highways did not deem this to be significantly impactful.

The potential for increased litter has been addressed as well, with a £2,800 contribution towards more litter bins to Wigan Council agreed by the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the new Robin Park drive-thru

The restaurant will be accessed by an existing roundabout on Anju Boulevard, which will be shared access with the cinema.

Wigan Council agreed this would be of economic benefit to the area as it would be creating more jobs.

There is currently no estimated opening date.

Advertisement Hide Ad