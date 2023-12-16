The number of miles covered by bus services in Greater Manchester has fallen by a third over the last decade, new figures show.

It comes as bus services across England have been cut severely over the same time period.

The Campaign for Better Transport said declining bus provision is "disappointing" and called for a long-term funding strategy.

Department for Education figures show bus companies in Greater Manchester provided 50.2 million miles of services in the year to March – down from 51.1 million the year before. However, it is expected that figures will now rise with the arrival of the Bee Network in GM complete with cheaper fares

In 2012-13, 72.7 million miles were provided, meaning bus coverage has been cut by 31 per cent over the last decade.

Since that date though has come the arrival of the Bee Network of buses in Greater Manchester which, while there have been teething troubles, is expected to increase public transport travel again, not least because fares are now cheaper.

Nationally, the total length of bus routes has fallen by 21 per cent, from 1.3 billion miles in 2012-13 to 1 billion last year.

Silviya Barrett, director of policy and research at the Campaign for Better Transport, said declining bus provision is "disappointing".

She said: "We hope that recent funding allocations will reverse this trend and we will see an increase, as we have with local authority-supported services.

"But ultimately the way buses are funded must change – a long-term strategy is needed to ensure all regions have a decent level of bus provision and no place is left behind."

The figures also show people across the country are returning to buses, but fewer journeys are being taken than before the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 3.4 billion journeys were completed last year – up from 2.8 billion the year before, but below the 4 billion taken in the year to March 2020.

Meanwhile, residents in Greater Manchester took 146.6 million bus journeys in the year to March – up from 121.7 million the year before.

However, this remained below pre-pandemic levels, when 177.9 million journeys were taken.

The Government introduced a £2 cap on fares across England earlier this year – a move previously trialled by Cornwall Council.

It has led to the area being the only one in England with comparable data where people took more bus journeys last year than before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Barrett said: "Since the pandemic dip, people are getting back on buses in their droves.

"The national £2 fare cap is boosting passenger numbers, and we’re seeing many local authorities going the extra mile to support buses."

"Cheaper fares and increased provision are putting the brakes on bus decline," she added.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Buses are our most popular form of public transport and play a vital role in connecting communities, but passenger numbers remain down nearly 12% on pre-Covid levels.