As energy prices rise and the cold sets in, stay warm without cranking up the heat ❄️

Energy prices in the UK are rising on 1 October, putting pressure on household budgets

The Labour government's decision to end universal Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners also increases fuel poverty risks

Finding cost-effective ways to stay warm without central heating is more important than ever

Here are some practical strategies to help reduce heating costs and save money

Simple adjustments at home can keep you warm and lower your energy bills this winter

As September unfolds and the warm days of summer start to dwindle, many of us are already preparing for the colder months ahead.

From 1 October, the energy price cap is set to rise again, which will undoubtedly put pressure on household budgets across the UK.

To compound matters, the Labour government’s controversial decision to stop the universal distribution of Winter Fuel Payments to pensioners has left many older people at risk of fuel poverty.

With fewer people receiving financial support, finding ways to heat your home economically is vital.

Thankfully, we’ve got some practical tips and affordable products to help you stay warm without needing to constantly switch on the central heating.

By making some small changes, you can keep your home cosy while saving money on energy bills.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Use electric blankets

Electric blankets are a fantastic way to stay warm without having to heat your entire home.

Rather than turning the central heating on for hours, which can quickly ramp up energy bills, you can snuggle under a heated blanket for just pennies per night.

Many modern electric blankets come with adjustable heat settings and timers, so you can set it to warm up your bed before you get in and then automatically turn off to save energy while you sleep.

For instance, the Slumberdown ‘Wonderfully Warm’ King Size Electric Blanket offers a wide range of heat settings and a built-in timer.

A perfect addition and a great investment to keep you toasty through the colder months without breaking the bank.

Draught-proof your home

One of the simplest and most effective ways to save on heating is to eliminate draughts around your home.

A significant amount of heat can be lost through gaps around windows, doors, and even floorboards.

By draught-proofing your home, you can keep the warm air inside and prevent cold air from entering, reducing the need to switch on the heating as often.

Simple ways to draught-proof your home:

Install draught excluders at the bottom of doors: These can be fabric excluders, foam strips, or even brush strips that block cold air from creeping in.

Seal windows with self-adhesive foam tape: This simple tape sticks to the window frame and helps to close up any gaps where warm air could escape. Use thermal curtains: Thick, thermal-lined curtains can provide an extra layer of insulation and help keep your rooms warmer.

This simple tape sticks to the window frame and helps to close up any gaps where warm air could escape. Use thermal curtains: Thick, thermal-lined curtains can provide an extra layer of insulation and help keep your rooms warmer.

We’d recommend this Vellure Draught Excluder, which is a versatile and affordable solution for preventing draughts around doors, and is easy to install and highly effective.

Invest in a space heater

While central heating warms up the entire house, a space heater allows you to heat only the room you're using - particularly useful if you spend a lot of time in a specific room, like your living room or home office.

Modern space heaters are energy efficient and provide instant warmth at the click of a button, allowing you to keep one room cosy without cranking up the thermostat for the whole house.

When choosing a space heater, look for ones with energy-saving features like thermostats and timers to ensure you're using them efficiently.

Oil-filled radiators and ceramic fan heaters are popular options because they provide a good balance of performance and cost-effectiveness.

This oil-filled radiator is energy efficient and comes with an adjustable thermostat, so you can control the temperature and avoid wasting energy.

This VonHaus Oil Filled Radiator is energy efficient and comes with an adjustable thermostat, so you can control the temperature and avoid wasting energy.

Layer up with heated clothing

If you work from home or simply find yourself feeling the chill while sitting around, heated clothing can be a game-changer.

Items like heated vests, gloves or even foot warmers allow you to stay warm without heating the entire room or home. These garments are powered by USB chargers or small batteries and deliver warmth directly to your body.

For maximum energy savings, heated clothing can be worn in combination with other layers to trap heat. It’s especially helpful if you’re trying to keep your heating usage to a minimum or if you live in a particularly draughty home.

For example, this vapesoon Heated Vest is adjustable and lightweight, perfect for keeping warm while at home or outdoors. It comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts for hours.

Make use of hot water bottles and heat pads

Sometimes, the old-fashioned methods are still the best! Hot water bottles and heat pads are inexpensive and can provide targeted warmth to areas of your body or your bed.

They’re a great alternative to turning on the heating when you just need a little extra warmth in a specific spot, like your feet or lower back.

For added convenience, microwaveable heat pads can be warmed up in a matter of minutes and are ideal for soothing aches and pains while keeping you warm.

Simply fill up your hot water bottle or heat your pad, and you’ll be surprised how much more comfortable you’ll feel.

This Ram Large 2L Hot Water Bottle with Soft Fleece Cover is perfect for warming up your bed or keeping you cosy on the sofa.

Use insulated thermal rugs and carpets

If you have wooden or tiled floors, you may notice that they can get particularly cold during the winter months. Heat rises, so having a cold floor can make it harder to retain warmth in a room.

One simple solution is to invest in thick, insulated rugs or carpets. These not only make your floors feel warmer but also add an extra layer of insulation, reducing heat loss and helping your home stay warmer for longer.

This Paco Home Living Room Rug is a high-quality, insulated rug that helps reduce heat loss and keeps your living spaces feeling warm and inviting.

Block chimneys you’re not using

If you live in an older home with a fireplace that you’re not using, heat can escape through the chimney, even when the fireplace is not in use.

A simple way to stop this is to install a chimney draught excluder, inexpensive devices that can help reduce heat loss and stop cold air from entering your home through the chimney.

This 10-inch Round Chimney Sheep is an eco-friendly draught excluder designed to fit snugly into your chimney and block cold draughts from coming in, helping to keep your room warm.

We'd love to hear your thoughts! Have you tried any of these tips, or do you have your own money-saving ideas for staying warm this winter? Share your experiences and suggestions in the comments section.