Sisters Erin and Ruby Cunliffe, 18 and 15 respectively, along with a family friend Lexi Smith, 13, donated food and toiletries to the non-profit organisation The Brick – which distributes these donations to locals who may be homeless or living in poverty.

The trio from Pemberton are a part of the Natural Beauty International Pageant and are often tasked to do work within the community and raise money for a range of good causes.

They organised events such as the Miss Summer Beauty Pageant to help generate products to donate in which they amassed 500 items.

Erin and Ruby Cunliffe and their friend Lexi Smith have made a large donation to The Brick

Previous fund-raisers have seen the girls boost the coffers of Giddos Gift: a charity that supports young adults and teenagers with cancer.

Erin and Ruby’s auntie, Linda Sym said: “The girls wanted to help the homeless and people who are less fortunate than themselves.”

Over the course of the last five years, they have raised a total of £15,000 to help provide wishes, gifts and financial grants to those suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of what was donated by the girls.

Having participated in The Brick’s annual Santa Dash at Pennington Flash, they will once again take part at this years event with the funds raised used to continue supporting locals throughout the cost of living crisis.

Linda said: “As a family member, I’m so proud. For young girls who many would expect to be socialising with friends.