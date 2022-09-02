Watch as Lancashire dinner lady breaks down after having to deny school lunches to up to 15 children a day
Heart-breaking footage has emerged of a Lancashire dinner lady who was asked about her personal experiences of the cost of living crisis.
By Iain Lynn
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:10 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:35 am
The unnamed woman from Lancashire said she has gone from turning away one child a month from school lunches, to up to 15 every day as the cost of living crisis bites.
You can watch the full video in our player above.
Read More
Read MoreFive hacks for Lancashire shoppers to make food last longer as grocery costs con...
Most Popular
-
1
Cost-of-living crisis: How are Wigan businesses affected?
-
2
Rest insured: the meteoric rise of the Lancashire firm which went from losing £70k to turning over £15m, 100 staff, and boxing sponsorships
-
3
Boost for Wigan shopping centre as boss celebrates arrival of four new tenants
-
4
Wigan's Uncle Joe's Mint Balls to reveal special tin for 125th anniversary
-
5
Staff at Wigan social media firm Just Bee Social aim to inspire young people
In just a few days Britain will find out who has been picked to steer the country through an increasingly dire cost-of-living crisis.