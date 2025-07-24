A national push is growing to bring England in line with the rest of the UK on over-60s travel 🚌

Local councils in England can offer free bus passes to over-60s if they fund it themselves

Labour government confirms councils hold the power to lower the age threshold

Currently, free bus travel in England starts at state pension age (66), unlike devolved nations

A petition calling for national parity with Scotland and Wales has gained over 101,000 signatures

Campaigners argue the current system is unfair and outdated for older people outside London

Calls for fairer travel perks for England’s over-60s are growing louder, as the Labour government confirmed local councils already have the power to lower the age threshold for free bus passes — if they can afford to.

Currently, people in England qualify for free off-peak bus travel only once they reach state pension age — currently 66. But in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, residents enjoy this benefit from the age of 60.

In response to a parliamentary question from Liberal Democrat MP Dr Al Pinkerton, Transport Minister Simon Lightwood confirmed that English councils can choose to offer additional local concessions, such as earlier eligibility for free bus passes — but must fund them themselves.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“The English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) costs around £700 million annually,” Lightwood said. “Any changes to the statutory obligations… would therefore need to be carefully considered for its impact on the scheme’s financial sustainability.”

But the revelation that councils already have this power has given fresh energy to campaigners. A petition calling for the ENCTS to be expanded nationally to include all over-60s in England — not just those in London — has now surpassed 101,000 signatures.

The petition argues the current rules are outdated and unfair. It says: “As people get older, some over 60s drive less and less.

“We believe we need equality on public transport. It would mean England had the same provision as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

What does this mean for you?

If you're aged between 60 and 66 in England and wondering when you'll be eligible for free bus travel, the answer may depend on where you live.

While there's no national plan yet to lower the threshold, your local council can introduce an over-60s scheme — if there’s the political will and the budget to do so.

Whether that happens may now come down to public pressure and local campaigning. With confirmed government backing for local flexibility, some councils could act — especially if residents make their voices heard.

