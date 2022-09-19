Here's a reminder of which major retailers are open, closed or open for just part of the day for the Queen's funeral

Schools are all closed, many businesses have put up the shutters and very few shops are open, except some smaller grocery stores.

For those who were thinking they might go shopping today, here is a reminder of which major retailers are closed all day, staying open or only opening up once today’s services in London are over.

Asda

Supermarkets reported busier-than-usual trading on Sunday as shoppers anticipated Monday closures

As a mark of respect for Her Majesty, all Asda stores are closed until 5pm on Monday.

Tesco

Tesco has closed all of its large stores and has also cancelled home deliveries on Monday. Their smaller Express stores are shut until 5pm.

Sainsbury’s

The majority of shops are closed today out of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth

Sainsbury's has closed all its supermarkets and online shopping options will be unavailable on the day. Smaller Sainsbury's and petrol forecourts will open from 5pm to 10pm.

Aldi

Aldi has also closed all its stores for the day. The company posted on Twitter: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Lidl

Likewise Lidl has shut all of its stores for the day.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has closed all stores as a mark of respect. However, some of their smaller stores will remain open. Check your local store for details.

Co-op

Co-op stores are closed until 5pm.

Poundland

Poundland have closed all stores for the day.

Iceland

Iceland have closed all stores for the day’s duration.

Morrisons

Morrisons have closed all stores for the day, although petrol station stores will reopen at 5pm.

Farmfoods

Farmfoods have closed all stores on Monday.

McDonald’s

McDonald's restaurants across the UK are closed until 5pm.

B&Q

A statement on the B&Q website states: “As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September. Our Click + Collect and Home Delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.”

Other shops closing