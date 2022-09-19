Here's a reminder of which major retailers are open, closed or open for just part of the day for the Queen's funeral
A mourning nation will bid farewell to Her Majesty The Queen today (Monday September 19) after King Charles declared it a bank holiday.
Schools are all closed, many businesses have put up the shutters and very few shops are open, except some smaller grocery stores.
For those who were thinking they might go shopping today, here is a reminder of which major retailers are closed all day, staying open or only opening up once today’s services in London are over.
Asda
As a mark of respect for Her Majesty, all Asda stores are closed until 5pm on Monday.
Tesco
Tesco has closed all of its large stores and has also cancelled home deliveries on Monday. Their smaller Express stores are shut until 5pm.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury's has closed all its supermarkets and online shopping options will be unavailable on the day. Smaller Sainsbury's and petrol forecourts will open from 5pm to 10pm.
Aldi
Aldi has also closed all its stores for the day. The company posted on Twitter: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”
Lidl
Likewise Lidl has shut all of its stores for the day.
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer has closed all stores as a mark of respect. However, some of their smaller stores will remain open. Check your local store for details.
Co-op
Co-op stores are closed until 5pm.
Poundland
Poundland have closed all stores for the day.
Iceland
Iceland have closed all stores for the day’s duration.
Morrisons
Morrisons have closed all stores for the day, although petrol station stores will reopen at 5pm.
Farmfoods
Farmfoods have closed all stores on Monday.
McDonald’s
McDonald's restaurants across the UK are closed until 5pm.
B&Q
A statement on the B&Q website states: “As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September. Our Click + Collect and Home Delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.”