As more and more bicycle lanes are constructed around the town centre and beyond, Evans Cycles is launching its latest branch at Robin Retail Park on Wednesday April 6.

To celebrate the expansion, Evans will be running an opening offer of free bike health checks instore.

Customers visiting the new store will also have the opportunity to save up to 50 per cent off selected bikes.

Interior of the new Evans Cycles store

Home to World Tour road rider Chris Lawless, aka The Wigan Wagon Wheel, the town is taking steps to encourage more uptake of cycling within the region and improve infrastructure for local riders.

Covering 3,956ft sq, the new store will stock nearly 100 bikes covering road, MTB hybrid, electric and children’s bikes, from well renowned brands such as Specialized, Cannondale, Trek, Brompton, Raleigh and their own Pinnacle brand.

Clothing and accessories are also available from brands such as Castelli, Endura, and Giro.

The store will also serve the local community with a fully equipped workshop where customers can get their bikes fixed by one of Evans’ expert mechanics.

Head of cycling strategy at Frasers Group, Matthew Atkinson said: “I’m thrilled to announce the opening of our brand new Wigan store.

"It follows on from our recent opening of the UK’s largest bike shop in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, and continues to highlight our strategy to focus on expanding our bricks and mortar business and grow our offering to better support the rising number of cyclists of all abilities.

“We want to ensure we have bikes from the world’s best brands built and ready to ride away on the day, accessible workshops on hand to ensure we keep people riding and quality advice so customers continue to feel confident with their purchases.

"We strongly believe that cycling will play an increasingly vital role in the way we move as a nation in years to come, and look forward to helping Wigan’s community Enjoy the Ride”.

New pedestrian and cycling facilities along “the road to Wigan Pier” – namely Wallgate – are due to be completed before the end of the month.