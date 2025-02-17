Parental leave payments are getting a boost this April 📈

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maternity, paternity, and adoption payments will increase from April 2025

Most statutory parental benefits will rise by 1.7%, in line with inflation

The standard weekly rate for these payments will increase from £184.03 to £187.18

Earnings thresholds for eligibility will also see a small rise

The increase offers some financial relief, but inflation is at its lowest in years

Thousands of new parents ready to receive maternity of paternity payments will soon see an increase in the amount of money paid into their accounts.

The annual adjustment coming in April 2025 coincides with the start of the new financial year, a time when many government policies and budget measures take effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most social security benefits - which encompass a range of payments provided by the Government to support individuals and families in financial need - will increase by 1.7% from the previous year’s rates.

That rate increase is dictated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in the previous September.

While this year’s increases will provide some much-needed financial relief, September 2024's inflation rate of 1.7% was the lowest seen in three and a half years.

But what does the rate rise mean in practise, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April? Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo of a pile of pound sterling notes

How much is Maternity Allowance going up by?

Maternity Allowance is a payment you can get when you take time off to have a baby. You could get it if you: are employed but cannot get Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) are self-employed, or have recently stopped working.

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Standard rate £184.03 £187.18 (+£3.15) MA threshold £30.00 £30.00 (+£0.00)

How much is Statutory Adoption Pay going up by?

Statutory Adoption Pay (SAP) is a weekly payment from your employer to help you take time off work after adopting a child. It's paid for up to 39 weeks.

Are you expecting a baby or planning to take parental leave soon? What do you think about the upcoming payment increases - do they go far enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.