Mint Balls appear on Wigan street signs as sweet factory offers a Wonka-like golden ticket tour

For the logo of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls has appeared on council “welcome to Wigan” signs as the local authority pays tribute to the firm in its 125th year in business.

Meanwhile a rare chance is being given to one lucky customer to be given a tour of the century-old William Santus and Co works in Dorning Street through a Charlie and the Chocolate Factoy-style golden ticket competition.

One of the Wigan Council signs bearing the Uncle Joe's anniversary logo

Anyone who places an online order with Uncle Joe’s between now and June 10 and enters the codeword “Golden” is automatically entered for a draw. Three tour tickets are available.