Mint Balls appear on Wigan street signs as sweet factory offers a Wonka-like golden ticket tour
The landmark anniversary of a famous Wigan sweet factory is being celebrated by the local authority.
For the logo of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls has appeared on council “welcome to Wigan” signs as the local authority pays tribute to the firm in its 125th year in business.
Meanwhile a rare chance is being given to one lucky customer to be given a tour of the century-old William Santus and Co works in Dorning Street through a Charlie and the Chocolate Factoy-style golden ticket competition.
Anyone who places an online order with Uncle Joe’s between now and June 10 and enters the codeword “Golden” is automatically entered for a draw. Three tour tickets are available.
As far as the signage is concerned, a company spokeswoman said: “Thank you to Wigan Council for the recognition of our 125th year manufacturing Uncle Joe’s in Wigan. We greatly appreciate the continued support given from the council along with our many loyal customers and staff too.”