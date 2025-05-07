Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix's TV app is about to be revamped in a major way

Netflix is revamping its TV app in a major way.

It will soon look very different when you open it up.

But what is going to change?

Netflix will soon look very different when you open it up on your TV. The streaming giant is promising a “simpler, easier, and more intuitive design”.

It is set to be rolled out over the coming “weeks and months”, so keep your eyes peeled for the revamp. Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim added: “The new Netflix TV experience is still the one you know and love — just better.”

But what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

What is changing on Netflix TV?

Your Netflix homepage will undergo a significant overhaul once the changes are rolled out in the near future. The new features include:

Discover Your Next Great Watch More Easily: We’re putting all the information you need to make an informed choice about what to watch front and center. That way you can better focus on what makes each title relevant for you, with callouts like “Emmy Award Winner” or “#1 in TV Shows.”

More Visible Shortcuts: Until now, shortcuts to Search and My List were somewhat hidden on the left-hand side. We’re moving them to the top of the page where they’re more noticeable and easier to access.

Better Realtime Recommendations: We’re making the recommendations on the homepage more responsive to your moods and interests in the moment.

Elevated Design: The new homepage has a clean and modern design that better reflects the elevated experience you’ve come to expect on Netflix.

Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone explained: “One of the reasons I joined (and why I stay) is because this company has always had a unique ability to marry incredible tech with incredible entertainment. That’s our superpower.

“What’s most exciting to me is how our new TV experience gives us the ability to evolve and innovate more easily going forward. That’s how we’re going to make the Netflix people know even better. And it’s how we’ll continue to connect them with even more shows, movies and games they’ll love.”

Netflix mobile set for revamp as well

It is not just the TV app that is being overhauled by the streaming giant. The mobile version will also be enhanced with new features as well.

A New Way to Search: We’re also exploring ways to bring Generative AI to our members’ discovery experience, starting with a search feature on iOS that is a small opt-in beta. This will allow members to search for shows and movies using natural, conversational phrases like “I want something funny and upbeat.”

A New Way to Discover: In the coming weeks, we’ll be testing a vertical feed filled with clips of Netflix shows and movies to make discovery easy and fun. You'll be able to tap to watch the whole show or movie immediately, add it to My List, or share with friends.

CPO Eunice Kim added: “When we first started thinking about this project, we wanted to create an experience that was more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members’ needs, and capable of elevating the most thrilling moments on Netflix.”

